Arrests down 71 percent

Local law enforcement agencies began calling pandemic audibles during the third week of March.

One of the first steps was to release many inmates who were jailed for non-violent offenses. Since that time, the county jail has continued to operate at roughly half of its 330-something person capacity.

Most of this can be attributed to fewer arrests. During the six weeks prior to the onset of the pandemic, for example, a total of 341 arrests and bookings were recorded at the county jail, according to The Baldwin Bulletin’s database. In the six weeks following the pandemic, meanwhile, that number was 99, a reduction of 71 percent.

There are several reasons for the reduction in arrests. For one, the shelter-in-place order resulted in fewer cars on the road and fewer people in public. Also, the different probation offices around town have been scaling back operations and requiring fewer people to report to probation and submit drug tests. In any given year, “failure to appear” and “probation violation” are the two charges that result in the most arrests in Baldwin County.

Some charges, meanwhile, have been deemed non-arrestable. People who’ve been arrested for shoplifting during the pandemic, for example, have been issued a simple citation. Previously, those same suspects were booked and arrested.

Also, at least one man accused of breaking into a home off of the Vinson Highway was not arrested “due to COVID-19.” A theft by taking warrant was issued earlier this month for Stevenson Cheely, who was accused of breaking into a home in the 300 block of Pine Avenue. A neighbor caught the incident on a security camera, according to a Milledgeville Police Department incident report. Cheely also had active warrants at the time, but “(the Sheriff’s Office declined to pick up Cheely due to COVID-19,” added the incident report.

