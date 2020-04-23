African-Americans disproportionately impacted by virus

African-Americans represented more than half of all COVID-19 deaths during the first month of the pandemic in the Peach State, according to data released late last week from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The data was even more pronounced at the district level. Roughly 520,000 people comprise the 13-county North Central Health District. Out of those 520,000 people, roughly 40.5 percent are African-American. As of late last week, 17 people in the district had died due to COVID-19 complications, and 11 were African-American.

So, in other words, although African-Americans make up roughly 40.5 percent of the district’s total population, the demographic accounted for 64.7 percent of the COVID-19 deaths.?

At the statewide level, meanwhile, African-Americans made up roughly 32 percent of Georgia’s total population and 54.7 percent of the COVID-19 deaths, at least in the “cases in which the race was listed.”

In the North Central Health District, the disparity was sharpest in Houston County. Although African-Americans are roughly 32 percent of the population in Houston County, African-Americans had accounted for 7-out-of-the-10 COVID-19 deaths in that county, as of late last week.

Bibb, Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Willkinson are the 13 counties that make up the local health district.

Here is how the data stacked up in neighboring states, as of late last week:

• In Alabama, African-Americans represented roughly 26 percent of the total population and 54 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

• In Florida,African-Americans represented roughly 15 percent of the total population and 20 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

• In North Carolina, African-Americans represented roughly 21 percent of the total population and 37 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

• In South Carolina, African-Americans represented roughly 27 percent of the total population and 56 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

• InTennessee, the data was not available.