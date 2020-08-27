5 percent of Georgia College students positive in 1 week

More than five percent of Georgia College’s student body tested positive for COVID-19 during a recent seven-day window, according to the university’s website.

Sixty-nine more cases were reported among students on Monday, which goes with 23 on Sunday, 33 on Saturday, 69 last Friday, 62 last Thursday, 36 last Wednesday and 15 last Tuesday.

During that same timeframe, meanwhile, a mere one GCSU employee tested positive, according to the school’s database.

The Baldwin Bulletin learned that students living in dorms are being told to return home to their native counties once receiving a positive test. Phillip Joiner, a former city councilman and current property manager at the Revelry Flats/old Grove condos, said that there’s a good deal of confusion around campus. Joiner said that some off-campus students are under the impression that they must leave town and go back home to quarantine.

“There is certainly mixed messaging. I know that some students have been strongly encouraged to leave, even if they live off campus and not in the dorms. In terms of ‘telling’ somebody that they can’t stay in Milledgeville, obviously the university has no authority to do that,” Joiner said.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, GCSU President Steve Dorman wrote a letter to students, asking all students to “refrain from attending house parties and large off-campus gatherings.” Added the letter: “Students found in violation of this code of conduct, as it relates to off-campus activities, such as house parties and large gatherings… will be subject to disciplinary action up to and including suspension from Georgia College.”

On Aug. 13, just as the cases at GCSU were beginning to spike, the Milledgeville Police Department broke up a house party at 520 West Hancock St., with “roughly 150-200 people inside the location, and in the front and back yard, none of which were wearing masks or practicing social distancing.”