“Championship Parade” this Saturday downtown

The trophies have been hoisted, and everyone’s already hugged it out.

Now, the only thing left to do is have the parade.

The Milledgeville municipal government will host its first ever “Championship Parade” this Saturday at 3 p.m. around downtown. Honored will be the boys basketball teams at John Milledge Academy and Baldwin High, each of which won a state championship earlier this month. The parade will begin on Greene Street before making its way to City Hall, where Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan will read each team a proclamation.

Team members, cheerleaders and other members of the two respective schools will be riding on floats or in cars, all in an effort to pull off a “socially distanced parade,” according to the mayor.

Parham-Copelan graduated from Baldwin High in 1985 and her son, Obi Hurt, later starred for the Braves’ basketball team in the early 2000s.

“I’m a Baldwin Brave, through and through, but at the same time we were so happy to be able to include John Milledge, and we are really glad that John Milledge is a part of this,” the mayor said. “We just invite the community to come out and show these young people how proud we are of them. It should be a great day.”