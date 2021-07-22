“Armed and Dangerous” man wanted in connection with July 3 triple homicide

The Milledgeville Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted in an ongoing triple homicide investigation.

A press release identifies the subject as 29-year-old Christopher Arnold. Arnold is currently on the run from law enforcement for an unrelated incident that occurred on June 23, 2021. The incident resulted in aggravated assault charges.

Arnold is known to carry a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous. Police are urging citizens to call law enforcement if spotted.

Anyone with information on his location, the June 23 aggravated assault, or the July 3 triple homicide can call MPD at 478-414-4090.