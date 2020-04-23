There wasn’t a whole lot of talking amongst the group, much like workers on a factory assembly line.

Time, after all, was limited, and the line of cars was backed up around the corner.

Indeed, the scene at the Collins P. Lee Center was indicative of the larger challenges that many families are facing during the current pandemic. The roughly 20 volunteers, working on behalf of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, loaded up boxes in more than 600 cars on Tuesday morning. Each box included roughly 7 pounds of frozen chicken, a gallon of milk, rice and fruits and vegetables.

“This virus has humbled a lot of people and put some people in a position that they didn’t expect to be in. We saw quite a few people that we’ve never seen before today – a lot of new faces,” said volunteer and County Commissioner Tommy French. “What we did today was about double, but we anticipated that, and we were ready.”

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank distributes more than 5.6 million “meals to people struggling with hunger each year,” according to its website. Each person who received a food box on Tuesday morning first signed up through the food bank, and each person was required to fill out a registration sheet and turn it in to volunteers.

“Need to see those sheets! Need to see those sheets,” instructed one volunteer as the cars passed through the line.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is part of the larger Feeding America non-profit group, which for many years was known as “America’s Second Harvest.”

The food bank has several drop-off points around Baldwin County, including the Collins P. Lee Center in Harrisburg, which came on board roughly a year ago.